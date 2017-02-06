February marks the launch of the Great Daffodil Appeal. Marie Curie are appealing for volunteers to sign up to support their biggest annual fundraising campaign, which runs throughout March.

The charity needs more than 1800 volunteers to help make the appeal happen in Yorkshire and are asking for local people to give up some of their time to ensure that Marie Curie can continue to provide vital care and support to people living with a terminal illness and their families.

‘Every Daffodil Counts’ and the support of local communities

will help make a difference in

the year ahead.

Sign up to volunteer from as little as two hours at;

mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil

or call 01274 386190.