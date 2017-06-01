Young Achievers Award For Horsforth School Student Ethan Wright

Horsforth School student Ethan Wright was delighted to receive a ‘Young Achievers Award’ from Horsforth Town Council for his commitment to remembering the soldiers of WW1. Ethan’s sponsored swim raised funds to pay ongoing electricity costs to provide lighting for Horsforth Cenotaph. “I’m pleased to say that my swim raised a fantastic £1020, so thanks to all who generously donated, family, teachers and friends for supporting me and the Grammar School for waiving the pool hire cost. The lighting itself was made possible by fundraising led by the Royal British Legion Horsforth and the Horsforth WWI 100 years project. Including my swim which is paying the energy costs for the lighting students have raised £2300 for the Cenotaph renewal project” explained Ethan.

Ethan, 15, was School ambassador to the last Remembrance Sunday service and played the role of carefree young soldier Walter in the 2016 school production of ‘The Pals’. “Ethan has shown outstanding commitment to the whole WW1 project. His portrayal of Walter, a young man who loved all that life had to offer but who willingly gave his life in his country’s service, was excellent. Ethan is especially to be commended on the funds raised and for completing 89 lengths in 51 minutes, one length for each of the 89 Horsforth men killed in 1917. He’s an enthusiastic, determined but modest young man who greatly exceeded his initial target. As captain of the swim team he’s an excellent role model” said teacher James Bovington. Town Council Chair John Garvani added “We’re delighted to be able to give this young man his award in recognition of all that he has done to promote remembrance of the soldiers from our town who died in WW1”.

Ethan will visit the Somme Battlefields on a school trip this summer. He added “I’m privileged to have represented Horsforth School at various remembrance ceremonies but I now have a special family connection to honour as I will lay a wreath at the grave of my great great grandfather Reginald Wright killed in 1918. I will also lead the group of younger children laying wreaths on behalf of our school and our town at the Menin Gate.”

“Reginald’s name was missed off the Headingley war memorial but has now been added following a campaign by my great uncle Graham. Our fashion show also funded fixing new plaques at Horsforth Cenotaph for soldiers whose names had also been missed off – my mates and I were nervous but we gave it a go for a good cause.” added Ethan.