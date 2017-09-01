YORKSHIRES’ MOST UNIQUE COOKERY SCHOOL

We’re pleased to announce the launch of the most unique cookery school in Yorkshire.

Based at the The Old Fire Station in Gipton, Leeds Cookery School is perfect for foodies with a burning passion to optimise their culinary skills in a venue like no other.

A team of resident expert chefs and a diverse programme of classes will have visitors firing on all cylinders, as they perform like professionals in a high spec kitchen.

Perfect for groups or individuals, as you enter the newly fitted venue, you’ll be pleased to see many original features still in tact, retaining a sense of energy, bravery and faith – traits encouraged in new recruits to discover through their cooking accomplishments.

The School is conveniently located just off the A64 York Road, a main arterial route into Leeds and as you experience a slice of this creative kitchen, you will be pleased to find it has a hearty offering – as Leeds Cookery School is a social enterprise and trading subsidiary of Zest-Health for Life, a charity that intends to donate 100% of the profit to projects that help vulnerable people and those living in disadvantaged areas of Leeds.

Susie Brown, Chief Exec of Zest Health for Life, says;

“Our aim is to provide a range of both premium specialty classes and affordable beginners classes as the cookery school evolves over the next few months. We’ll be using fresh, sustainable and, where possible, locally sourced ingredients whilst at the same time generating income to support our community work across East Leeds.

“We aim to provide a varied programme which is fun and rewarding to home cooks and food-loving people from across the region, and want to challenge people to enhance their skills and cook like a professional. We already have a great programme of TV chefs and local experts lined up alongside our resident chefs, with more to be announced in the coming months.”

Leeds Cookery School classes are available to book now and start this month. They make for a great gift, experience or corporate day out.

Visit www.leedscookeryschool.org.uk/ for more information.