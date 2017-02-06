Wonderful World of Wellbeing Festival

The Wonderful World of Wellbeing is the first event of its kind to provide a ‘centre of wellbeing’ under one roof, over one wonderful weekend, where you can learn from over 60 single category wellbeing providers, practice wellbeing techniques, indulge the senses in sensory spaces and learn how practising wellbeing can enhance lives both personally and professionally.

Wellbeing providers assist thousands of professionals day in day out in wellbeing activities for the mind & body which then supports their clients ‘mentally, physically and emotionally’ evoking ease and flow during the everyday running of their own, what can be, demanding business.

Wherever you are on your wellbeing journey – just starting or looking for new inspiration – take time out this March to learn how taking control of your wellbeing can rejuvenate yourself, reduce stress, invigorate future projects and achieve your business and personal aspirations.

The WWOW festival is a unique experience … get ready to nourish yourself mentally, physically and spiritually throughout this weekend of relaxation and inspiration.

WHO IS THE EVENT FOR: Anyone who wants to inspire their life with increased wellbeing or take time out and rejuvenate mind, body and spirit.

WHAT’S GOING ON: Visitors can take in a therapy, book a follow up consultation and choose your preferred wellbeing providers all under one roof. For a small extra charge of £1 per class/workshop or talk (all funds generated from these three areas are being donated to Leeds MIND charity) you can take part in one of the special workshop activities.

WELLBEING ARENA

Spend time learning and connecting with over 60 carefully selected, single category, wellbeing providers identifying how you can invigorate your wellbeing journey. Meet new friends, decide which wellbeing provider is your next ‘hit’ over a coffee at one of the cafes, or indulge yourself with a wellbeing treatment.

SPEAKER’S CORNER

Indulge the mind through an exciting line up of wellbeing speakers who will be sharing new ideas and practical help for incorporating wellbeing into your lives and how you can utilise that to support your goals and aspirations.

ALIVE & KICKING EXPERIENCES

Invigorate the body by trying out a wellbeing experience. There is a great selection of opportunities throughout the weekend including yoga, pilates and many more.

MINDFULNESS GARDENS

Revitalise the spirit in the beautiful and inspirational mindfulness suite. Having been specially designed and built for the festival, there are 4 mindful gardens built inside the space available for you to enjoy.

The Event Organiser is a mindfulness practitioner; Diane believes everyone should cultivate this amazing way of being by practising mindfulness, inviting you to be encouraged to introduce new ways of being into your life.

Throughout each day there will be guided meditations and time for silent contemplation.



BOOKING OPTIONS

You have choices, different ways to experience the Wonderful World of Wellbeing Festival, with prices to suit every budget

General Admission includes access to the Wellbeing Arena housing over 60 single category, wellbeing providers and therapists. There is an extra nominal charge of £1 for each workshop undertaken in Speaker’s Corner, Alive & Kicking studio and the Mindfulness Space which will be donated to Leeds MIND charity.

All admissions must be booked in advance.

ONLINE BOOKING NOW!

One Day General Admission: £5

Weekend pass: General Admission: £8

VIP VISITOR One Day Package: £49

As a VIP, you have access to arrive up to 1 hour before everyone else. Collect your goody bag at the designated reception desk on the east side of the hotel.

The package includes access to the wellbeing arena; 4 workshops of your choice. Unlimited access to the mindfulness gardens. Refreshments and Lunch. Have morning coffee while you take a look at what’s in your goody bag before you join the wellbeing arena. You have your own VIP lounge, refreshments, fresh tea, coffee & juice throughout the day, lunch, afternoon tea and lounge area.



Retreat with us: Roam free retreat packages are available to view online at

www.sacredbazaar.co.uk Have a fabulous weekend of relaxation time in the hotel spa, pool and leisure facilities and a wonderful opportunity to meet and connect with like-minded people.

Diane Mitchell, Festival Director said;

“The Wonderful World of Wellbeing is the next exciting chapter in my constantly evolving journey as a healer and spiritual development practitioner. I am devoted to helping people remove limiting beliefs and ‘find their voice’ to enable them to change their life in positive ways and learn how to improve their lives and assist the healing process. Creating ‘life experiences’ is a very beneficial way to wellbeing. ‘Wellbeing is an experience’ come join us.

Being a business woman is an absolute pleasure of mine – I started my first business when I was just 19 years old! I thrive on a challenge, but recognise the importance of taking time out to relax and care for myself too – the Wonderful World of Wellbeing is a perfect combination for me! To this festival I bring my extensive knowledge of wellbeing, combined with years of event management & business experience and I look forward to giving the people of West Yorkshire (and beyond) the opportunity to create exciting, life enhancing memories and wellbeing education that will positively impact their lives in the future.”

Festival Showcase Times: 4th & 5th March

10.00am – 5.00pm

Venue information, directions and parking:

The Mercure Parkway Hotel & Spa, has a hotel, spa, pool, cafe, restaurant, bar and refreshment areas all available for your convenience when staying overnight, free parking for over 200 vehicles. & disabled access.

To find out more about the Wonderful World of Wellbeing Festival and events please see;

