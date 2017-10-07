1 1 th – 12th Nov – Mercure Parkway Hotel, Otley Rd, North Leeds LS16 8AG

Following on from the incredibly successful Wonderful World of Wellbeing festival that took place in March earlier this year, preparations are being finalised for the highly anticipated November & December events.

The Festival, that uniquely creates a ‘centre of wellbeing under one roof for an entire weekend, is a place where you can learn from and engage with over 50 single category wellbeing providers as well as indulging the senses in mindful spaces and practising wellbeing techniques. It’s a truly ‘one of a kind experience’ so get ready to nourish yourself mentally, physically and spiritually throughout this weekend of relaxation and inspiration.

Wherever you are on your wellbeing journey – just starting out or looking for new inspiration – come and take control of your wellbeing and rejuvenate your life on multiple levels both personally and professionally.

“The November festival is going to be even bigger and better, with the introduction of more new wellbeing providers sharing innovative ways to introduce wellbeing into your lives. It’s a wonderful opportunity to meet and connect with like-minded people and take time out from busy lifestyles to concentrate entirely on your own self care.”

Festival Director and Founder, Diane Mitchell

WHO IS THE EVENT FOR: Those who want to inspire their life with increased wellbeing or take time out for busy lives to indulge the senses, relax and rejuvenate your mind and body. To be educated, trained and experience a variety of mindful practises among our specialist guest speakers & presenters.

WHAT’S GOING ON: Included in the ticket price, you can take part in our special workshop activities by attending: Speakers Corner, Alive & Kicking or attend meditations in the Mindful Meditation space created specifically for our festivals. You have multiple FREE educational speakers, workshops and activities to select during the festival days. Visitors can enjoy interacting with wellbeing providers in the wellbeing arena, take in a therapy, book a follow up consultation and choose their preferred wellbeing providers all under one roof. Book your pass now at www.wonderfulworldofwellbeing.com.

What people are saying about WWoW:

“Such a lovely day out, a great selection of stalls, fantastic workshops and a beautiful atmosphere”

“I spent two wonderful days laughing, having fun and getting to know some of the loveliest people I’ve ever met!”

“The WWoW was as warm and inviting as the name suggests and as colourful as the artwork on their website.”

“Going to this festival was the best thing I ever did for my wellbeing. The people were the kind of people I benefit from being around. The exhibitors were of great standing and I met some lovely visitors too. One stand was unmanned, I left my details and they called me back within days of the festival. This was the best call I have ever had, it has changed my life in so many ways”

WELLBEING ARENA

Spend time engaging with our single category, expert wellbeing providers. Enjoy a therapy or learn more about a new technique or product that you can incorporate into your wellbeing routine. With dozens to experience and choose from you are guaranteed to find inspiration and relaxation throughout the weekend.

WORKSHOPS

BOOKING OPTIONS: There are several ways to take part in the festival. One or two day passes, VIP experiences or why not upgrade to a one or two-night retreat?

www.wonderfulworldofwellbeing.com/booking-options

General admission bookings start from just £9 (in advance) or £12 on the door. Workshops, talks and mindfulness garden meditations are included in the price, & should be reserved in advance via the website. All the three areas listed above book out quickly – so PRE-BOOKING is essential to enhance your experience.

To add extra benefit to your weekend we are offering one and two night retreat packages that allow you to slow down and enjoy the experience whilst having some quality relaxation time amongst other like minded festival goers. You are sure to return home fully refreshed and invigorated! View the Booking Options section of our website for full details.

WONDERFUL WORLD

OF WELLBEING

11TH & 12TH NOV

10am – 8pm Saturday – with extended trading for Christmas night markets

10 am – 4pm Sunday

The Mercure Parkway Hotel and leisure centre

WWoW4Kids – Sunday 26th November

10 am – 4pm

The Mercure Parkway Hotel and leisure centre

WWoW Festival

2ND & 3RD DEC

XMAS FESTIVAL

10 am – 4pm daily

Cedar Court Hotel. Rooley Lane Bradford.

WWoW Festival

SAT & SUN 10TH & 11TH MARCH 2018

10 am – 4pm daily

The Mercure Parkway Hotel and leisure centre

WWoW Festival

12TH & 13TH MAY 2018

10 am – 5pm Daily

Kempton Park Racecourse Surrey

VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR VENUE INFORMATION,

EXHIBITORS & BOOKING OPTIONS

www.wonderfulworldofwellbeing.com

or email: events@wonderfulworldofwellbeing.com

Telephone: 07522 76 00 68

“Our WWoW4kids is a unique festival – the first ever of its kind specifically providing wellbeing activities, therapies and services to introduce natural ways of ‘being’ into the lives of children within our communities.”

Festival Director and Founder, Diane Mitchell