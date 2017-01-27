WHO WILL BE YOUR VALENTAIL?

SEND SOME LOVE TO LOCAL ANIMALS IN NEED THIS VALENTINES

THE RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & District branch are asking supporters to pick a different kind of Valentine this year. The local branch which is entirely self funded, is calling on the public to choose an animal at their centre to send a ‘Valentails’ card to and put a little love in their lives! If the branch receives enough cards, they plan to build a Valen-Tower at the RSPCA Animal centre on Wade Street, Halifax

Fay Gibbons, Events Coordinator, hopes that with the support of public, the branch can have a bit of fun this February whilst raising awareness and raise vital funds, so that they can continue to help the many abandoned, abused and neglected animals in need in the Calderdale and Huddersfield area

Fay said, “This February we wanted to have a little fun and also show the animals that they will find love, so we really hope the public will support us in our Valentails appeal. The animals we rescue and rehabilitate here at the centre have often had unimaginable starts in life and all they need is a little bit of love, so it would be lovely to build our Valentower as high as possible and show them that their fur-ever family isn’t far away.”

“We’re calling on individuals, schools and busine sses to send your chosen animal a Valentails card. We hope this will help raise awareness for the branch, and the local community will help us create something beautiful for local animals in need.”

To support the branch’s Valentails appeals all you need to do is visit their website: www.rspca-halifaxandhuddersfield.org.uk and select your chosen animal from the ‘Animals For Adoption’ list. You can then post your card to: RSPCA Halifax & Huddersfield, Wade Street, Halifax, HX1 1SN.

If you don’t have time to post a card bu t still want to show your support you can donate online via the website, Text RSPC40 £2 to 70070 or visit www.justgiving.com/rspcahalifax.

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and District Branch are a completely self-funding branch of the National RSPCA, responsible for raising money locally to support our animal welfare work. Our main aim is to rehabilitate unwanted, abandoned and abused animals and find them loving, permanent homes. We rely on public donations and the generosity of our local community to keep the doors of our animal centre open.