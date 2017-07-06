WEST YORKSHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE DEDICATED STAFF RECEIVE LONG SERVICE AWARDS

Firefighters and support staff from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) have been recognised for their long service and dedication.

Twelve operational staff were awarded the Fire Brigade Long Service and Good Conduct Medal, which was introduced by Royal Warrant in 1954. It is only granted to firefighters and control room staff who have completed 20 years of outstanding service.

In addition one member of support staff received the 20 Years Long Service Award.

A ceremony took place at Fire Service Headquarters in Birkenshaw where staff and their families congregated for the proud occasion.

This year’s presenting officer was the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Dame Ingrid Roscoe.

Chief Fire Officer John Roberts, who was also part of the formalities, said: “The Long Service Medals and Awards presented represent loyal and dedicated service from individuals who are committed to our ambition of making West Yorkshire a safer place to live and work.

“It was a real pleasure to present these awards to our staff with their proud families watching on.”

Councillor Judith Hughes, Chair of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority, said: “On behalf of the Fire Authority I express my sincere thanks to these long serving professionals who have shown such devotion to the Fire Service and our collective commitment to protection, prevention and response.”

Medal and certificate recipients who have agreed to publicity are as follows:

Support staff who received certificates were:

Martin Brown

Martin is the ICT Network Manager based at Headquarters. His interests include music and he is a qualified sound engineer and stage manager in the light entertainment industry. He has also been involved in lots of charity work and has recently produced, directed and compered a large show in aid of brain tumour research.

Operational staff who received medals were:

Watch Manager Julie Jowett:

Julie is currently seconded from the Control Room to a regional team managing and coordinating a major radio replacement project. She tries to spend as much of her spare time as she can with her children who also attended the ceremony.

Watch Commander Andrew Wooler:

Andy manages Green Watch at Huddersfield Fire Station. In his spare time he enjoys taking his son Harry to Huddersfield Town Football Club away days which he says is a bit of quality ‘dad and lad’ time.

Watch Manager Simeon Bambrook:

Simeon is currently based at Fire Service Headquarters in the Training Department. Prior to his Fire Service career he served in the Royal Signals. He loves any sport and describes himself as a long suffering Leeds United fan.

Watch Commander Sally Evers:

Sally manages Odsal White Watch. She is a keen swimmer and has won six gold medals at the Yorkshire county championships. She is also the current Fire Service national overall swimming champion and holds five Fire Service swimming records. She also enjoys playing hockey.

Firefighter Adrian Gill:

Adrian started his Fire Service career in South Yorkshire before coming to West Yorkshire and is currently based at Shipley Fire Station.

He is a keen rock climber and snowboarder and his hobbies have taken him to Europe, America, Hong Kong and New Zealand. He has co-written two volumes of the Yorkshire Gritstone Climbing Guide.

Firefighter David Ellison:

David is based at Illingworth Fire station. His hobbies include swimming, cycling and walking in the countryside with his dog Mollie. His wife is also a firefigher for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Watch Commander Mark Hemingway:

Mark manages White Watch at Stanningley Fire Station. He is an avid Leeds United supporter. His uncle was himself a West Yorkshire firefighter before retirement.

Crew Commander Arran Huskins:

Arran is currently based at Hunslet Fire Station on Blue Watch. His interests include watching rugby league and he is a season ticket holder at Wakefield Trinity. He also enjoys walking his Staffordshire bull terrier, Dexter.

Crew Commander Gary Hale:

Gary is based at Ossett Fire Station. Prior to his Fire Service career he worked in the design industry for 10 years. In his spare time he is still very creative and enjoys art and portrait photography.

Firefighter Mark Burton

Mark is on Green Watch at Stanningley Fire Station. He is a lifelong Bradford City fan and he also enjoys walking and gardening. He has also been an extra on Emmerdale!