WANTED: Budding performers for ‘Huddersfield’s Big Masala tea party’!

In recognition of the 70th anniversary of the partition of British India into independent India and Pakistan, community arts and theatre company, Chol Theatre, is planning to present a commemorative performance. It is currently on the hunt for those with an interest in community togetherness to perform in it.

The forthcoming event, which marks the anniversary of the largest ever migration in human history is funded by Big Lottery Fund. It is a collaborative piece of work between Chol Theatre and Let’s Go Yorkshire and will be performed in St George’s Square in Huddersfield on Saturday 12th August 2017, 2-4pm.

Chol Theatre, who is funded by Arts Council England, is now throwing the spotlight on the region in a bid to recruit aspiring actors and dedicated dancers to take centre stage and be a part of this highly anticipated event in August. The open workshop will take place on Saturday 20th May.

Susan Burns, Creative Producer of Chol Theatre, explains; “We’re delighted to be able to create what will be a colourful theatrical performance that encapsulates modern day issues, like Brexit, gender and race, juxtaposed with stories connected to the partition of India, exploring a profound event in history. It was an unimaginable world tragedy that divided India, displaced fifteen million people, and killed over a million more.

“Anyone aged 16 and over who has a passion for dancing and acting, or helping behind the scenes, is encouraged to come along to our community workshop on Saturday 20th May. We’re not looking for accomplished actors, you just need to be characterful, committed, creative and up for a bit of fun! We’ve called it ‘Huddersfield’s Big Masala Tea Party’ because it’s an informal meeting of lots of different races, ages and demographics. We’re sharing experiences and celebrating diversity by coming together and raising awareness of how differences can divide us with dramatic consequences.”

Budding dramatists, will be joined by experienced performers, including Huddersfield’s very own accomplished Bhangra expert, Hardeep Singh Sahota. Hardeep is also a published author of ‘Bhangra- Mystics, Music & Migration’. He completed a Master’s degree and followed it up with a Heritage Lottery Fund project called the Bhangra Renaissance project.

Hardeep adds; “This is an wonderful and challenging opportunity to both celebrate, and solemnly remember this world event with sensitivities of those touched by the aftermath 70 years ago, as well as to educate new audiences of what happed in this not-so-distance past.”

There will also be a mix of authentic stands and activities in order to create an Indian and Yorkshire themed tea party.

To be a part of ‘Hudderfield’s Big Masala Tea Party’, head down to the community engagement workshops at the Lawrence Batley Theatre anytime between 11am – 1pm on Saturday 20th May.

For more information contact Susan Burns, Chol Theatre office on 01484 536008.