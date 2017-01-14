VW PERFORMANCE GOLF; INDIVIDUAL STYLE WITH NEW OETTINGER BODY KIT

Volkswagen’s Performance Golf line-up includes the powerful GTD, the iconic GTI and the peerless R. This trio thrills and entertains drivers worldwide, and springs from Volkswagen’s engineering knowledge and driver-focused research and development.

The striking proportions of the Performance Golfs’ exterior design combines with the precision handling of the models to place this trio at the forefront of the Golf range. Now Oettinger is offering the option of adding individual style to the mix via a new body kit, which also comes with a revised silencer.

The stainless steel exhaust system is a quad set-up, which means the GTD gains exhaust tailpipes on the right of the car, while the GTI increases its number of tailpipes from two to four. The R, meanwhile, receives honed quad tailpipes. For all models, the exhaust tailpipe is 84 mm in diameter. In addition, the Oettinger muffler alters the exhaust note to produce an even more sporty sound. The R goes a step further, with the addition of valve control.

Complementing the quad exhaust system is a purposeful rear diffuser. This offers enhanced aerodynamic ability, and the styling of the diffuser aligns perfectly with the look of Oettinger’s side skirts. Above the diffuser is a new rear roof spoiler which incorporates open flaps and, thus, underlines the powerful appearance that the Oettinger body kit brings to the trio of potent Golfs.

At the front, the Oettinger kit adds a new spoiler and bespoke splitter. These elements guide air under the car effectively, and align perfectly with the carefully tuned aerodynamics of the Performance Golfs. The Oettinger body kit has been perfected in wind tunnels to make sure it reaches the highest quality levels demanded by Volkswagen.

Oettinger’s experience in working with Volkswagen stretches back more than 70 years, when Gerhard Oettinger took a Beetle into the world of rallying. Later, he upped the power of his Golf Mk I from 70 PS to 75 PS. When the Golf GTI Mk I was unveiled in 1976 Oettinger got to work again, this time with a focus on engine tuning. He continued to develop Volkswagen cars until his death in 1997. From its base in Friedrichsdorf, near Frankfurt, the Oettinger company continues with the same passion and dedication that its founder imparted into his projects.

The Oettinger body kit is available now at Volkswagen Retailers throughout the UK and costs £3,995 (RRP) for the GTD and GTI versions, and £5,225 (RRP) for the Golf R. This includes VAT, painting and fitting.

For more details on the Performance Golf range, together with brochures and pricing and to use Volkswagen’s online configurator, please visit www.volkswagen.co.uk.