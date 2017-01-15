Visiting Leeds Industrial Museum At Armley Mills

Hello readers and welcome to my January article. I hope you all had a good Christmas and New Year spent with the ones you love. Last month I accompanied Linzi our feature writer (and also my mum!) on her visit to Armley Mills which taught me about what it was like for people who used to work in Leeds years ago in the cloth industry. The mill is now home to Leeds Industrial Museum so I thought I would tell you about what it is like to visit with your family.

Armley Mills is an old mill which has now been turned into a museum for people to visit and look around located near Kirkstall. Entry is just a small fee.

The mill has been split into different sections so you can get a wide view of what the textiles industry and working in a mill was like. On the whole, the museum is exceptionally informative due to the fact that all the machinery and clothing/materials are explained very well in two ways. One way is through the information boards which tell you everything you need to know. This is in a way that also appeals to children as there are examples of how it was for children to work in the mill. I was shocked to discover that kids as young as 8 worked there in very dangerous conditions! If you have time, the other way is a tour which takes around an hour. The tour guide takes you through the section of the museum where all the machinery is from when the mill worked. A lovely man takes you round and tells you every little detail of how the machinery worked and what it was used for and stories of what happened on the machine. It shows you what amazing work was done and makes you proud to be fromYorkshire! Other rooms include showing you what old Burtons was like in Leeds where many women made clothes on sewing machines. Outside, the old waterwheel is still available to see as well as the river. An added touch to your visit is also made when you can decide whether to visit the workers cottage attached to the mill which is laid out and decorated as it would have been back in the 1800’s.

One room is set out as the Manager’s home, and the other as a worker’s home which gives you a good comparison between their wealth and lives. Finally there is a small gift shop if you would like something to remember the trip fondly.

Overall I think Leeds Industrial Museum is a great place to visit for all the family and gives you a great insight into the history of industrial Yorkshire.

