Ultimate location to relax and enjoy some pampering a perfect gift for christmas

My friend and I were lucky to be invited along recently to Titanic Spa in Huddersfield. We were both looking forward to a day of pampering and relaxation, and we were not disappointed!

Upon arrival, we were checked in, handed a schedule for the day along with a fluffy robe and slippers. We were given a quick tour of the facilities and then left to settle in and enjoy what Titanic Spa has to offer.

Our first stop was to the Heat and Ice experience, and we were both blown away by how fantastic it was! Grabbing a towel each on our way in, we entered the circular room to be greeted by door after door of heat and ice rooms with showers and an ice-cold plunge pool in the centre which looked so inviting.

Of course, we tried them all, including a sauna, steam room and the more exotic such as the aromatherapy room and the herbal room. Our favourite was the herbal room which was full of steam and lit by colour changing LED’s.

I then had an Aromasoul Elements Massage perfect for easing away all my aches and stresses, while my friend relaxed with a book in the relaxation room – a quiet, dimly lit room full of beanbags and comfy loungers.

Lunch in the Bistro was excellent. The pasta and salad we chose was deliciously light and washed down nicely with a chilled glass of wine.

After lunch we made use of the pool area with swimming pool and jacuzzi, and the outdoor hot tub. There is also a gym at Titanic Spa which we chose not to use on this occasion as relaxation was the order of the day!

We finished our fantastic day with a visit to the cocktail bar before heading home. The bar is as beautiful as the rest of the spa -luxurious leather seating with copper accents.

We had an incredible time, and were sad we had to leave at the end of the day. It would have been fantastic to stay in one of the spa’s apartments for the evening to really unwind and enjoy a few more cocktails in the evening.

Titanic Spa is the ultimate location to relax and enjoy some pampering. There are lots of packages to choose from including day visits such as ours and overnight stays. They also do gift vouchers, a perfect gift for a loved one this Christmas – I’m hoping Santa brings me one so I can return soon!