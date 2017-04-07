TRI MAKER VOLUNTEER APPLICATIONS OPEN

The countdown is on until 5,000 amateur triathletes join the best in the world and descend on Leeds for an action packed weekend on 10 and 11 June 2017.

This year’s event, which will be the second to be held in the city, is set to be one of the best events in the UK this year and with thousands of entries already sold, those looking to get a piece of the action are advised to secure their entry quickly for this unique event.

Organisers British Triathlon have opened applications for volunteers at this year’s event, and are looking for over 500 people to become ‘Tri Makers’.

This army of Tri Makers will be vital to ensure the smooth running of the event, supporting in key roles such route marshalling, registration, transition and elite athlete support. Volunteers will receive extensive training to ensure they’re up to the important task, as well as a free event t-shirt and plenty of refreshments on the day.

To find out more and pledge your support visit;

www.leeds.triathlon.org/event_info/volunteer