T'Pau Play Wakefield – Warehouse 23 FRI 7TH JULY

T’Pau became one of the most successful and biggest selling bands of the 1980s with huge hits like China In Your Hand, Heart and Soul and Valentine.

Led by flame-haired singer Carol Decker, they rode the crest of a wave, also enjoying a quadruple platinum number one hit with their debut album, Bridge Of Spies. The album produced a string of worldwide hits, which saw Heart & Soul, staying on the U.S billboard chart for 6 months, peaking at No 4, & of course most notably China In Your Hand, which occupied the No1 slot in the UK for 5 weeks.

Platinum albums Rage & The Promise followed adding to the band’s global success.

T’pau toured continuously with the likes of Bryan Adams & Nik Kershaw eventually selling out their own arena shows such as Wembley & The NEC.

Performing a rare full band show, Carol is looking forward to rocking out with her army of amazing musicians.

Tickets for the Wakefield – Warehouse 23 show are available from:

Box Office No: 01924 20 01 62

www.warehouse23.co.uk/events/

Tickets – £18.00

To win a pair of tickets to the show (not including any accomodation) go to the competition page

