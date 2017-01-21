Top Yorkshire Law Firm On The Move

Blacks Solicitors Announce New City Centre Location

Chris Allen, managing partner at Blacks Solicitors, has today announced that the 19 partner law firm will move to new premises at City Point in the heart of Leeds central business district in April 2017.

Blacks will take over the entire 2nd floor of the building, where 11,000 sq ft of office space will bring staff together on one floor for the first time, enabling the firm to provide better facilities to clients, and improving collaboration between departments.

Home to GVA, Savills, JLL, and HSBC, City Point occupies a highly prominent position on the corner of King Street, close to both Leeds train station and the city loop, with convenient links to the surrounding motorway networks, making visiting easy for clients.

The move comes at an exciting time for Blacks, who were recently awarded Law Firm Of The Year (11 – 30 partners) at The Yorkshire Legal Awards. The new City Point premises, managed by Redefine International, were secured with the assistance of Robin Beagley, property agent at WSB, Leeds.

Chris Allen, said: “The relocation of the firm to City Point is the culmination of several successful years for Blacks and the business continues to go from strength to strength.

“We were fortunate to find such a prestigious space in the city centre and I don’t think we could have found a more suitable location. Not only will the move enable us to expand in the future, but it also gives us even better facilities to meet our clients’ needs.”