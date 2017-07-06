TESCO COOKRIDGE EXPRESS CELEBRATES RE-OPENING

Tesco Cookridge Express recently re-opened after being closed for one week in order to refurbish the store and bring it bang up to date. After serving local customers for 19 years, the store closed for a short time to be fitted out with brand new shelving, fridges and freezers, giving it a fresh new look.

To celebrate the re-opening, the store donated Food hampers to Opal, which helps the elderly within the community keep their independence. Grace, who works at Opal attended the opening ceremony alongside a few colleagues. She said “Thank you so much to Tesco and their customers for the hamper we have received. Their donation makes such a difference. It enables us to produce fresh, wholesome and tasty meals for people who need extra help and support. Thank you so very much.”

Store manager at Tesco Cookridge Matthew Holmes is thrilled with the refurbishment saying “We opened in 2003 and the store has now been refurbished in line with the up to date Tesco branding. Thank you to all our loyal customers for being patient during the temporary closure, we hope it brings as much joy to you shopping in our shop as it does for us working in Cookridge.”