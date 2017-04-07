TESCO BECOMES FIRST UK RETAILER TO OFFER COMPLETE RANGE OF FRESH PET FOOD

Tesco has upped the gourmet stakes for Britain’s pet owners – with the introduction of a full range of high quality fresh pet food.

The move to launch the Freshpet range follows growing demand for posh food treats for cats and dogs at the supermarket, particularly over the Christmas period.

During the festive season Tesco saw a 100 per cent rise in demand for luxury festive meals and foodie treats for cats and dogs such as pigs in blankets, three bird roasts and mince pies.

Tesco has also seen the demand for high quality dog and cat food from natural and organic pet food soar by more than 20 per cent with two million products sold.

Tesco pet food buyer Paul Jones said: “We are seeing a real shift with customers looking for similar high quality food credentials for their pets, as they have for themselves.

“Our Freshpet food range is about offering customers a high quality alternative to everyday pet food.”

Initially trialled in a handful of stores last summer the range has proved to be popular with pet owners so it is now being rolled out to 300 of our stores.

There are 10 products in the Freshpet range at Tesco which include Chicken, Vegetable and Brown Rice Dog Food; Chicken Spinach and Potato Dog Food; Chicken, Beef and Vegetable Cat Food. Prices range between £3 and £13.50, depending on size of pack.