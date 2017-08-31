TEENAGERS HONOURED FOR COMPLETING VOLUNTEER POLICE PROGRAMME

A group of teenagers from Bradford have been honoured for completing the first year of a national police-led programme.

The Volunteer Police Cadets gives 13-18 year olds who may be vulnerable to crime or social exclusion a chance to learn basic policing skills, as well as support their communities with crime prevention initiatives, fund-raising for charities and road safety campaigns.

A pilot scheme was launched in Bradford last October and over the 34 weeks the teenagers have attended weekly and sometimes weekend sessions where among other activities they have been given the opportunity to complete the Duke of Edinburgh’s Bronze Award.

Recently, the cadets received their certificates and badges for completing the first year of the course at a special ceremony in the city.

The programme is expected to go West Yorkshire wide in the next year, with some neighbourhood area teams having localised groups.

Chief Inspector Jo Beecroft, neighbourhoods lead at Bradford District Police (pictured with the cadets and Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams), said:

“I would like to congratulate the group for their excellent work and the commitment they have shown to supporting their communities in the first year of this programme in Bradford.

“This is all about encouraging the spirit of adventure and good citizenship in young people and the cadets have worked really hard to make this pilot scheme a success.

“I would like to thank our partners who have helped us to run the programme here in Bradford and look forward to welcoming the group back later this year to begin their second year on what is a really worthwhile scheme.”