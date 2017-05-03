TAYLOR WIMPEY ENSURES ROTHWELL CRICKET CLUB NOT OUT

Leading homebuilder, Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, has continued its relationship with Rothwell Cricket Club for a third consecutive season.

The club, which plays next door to Taylor Wimpey’s Royds Lane Mount development, in Rothwell, received £500 to purchase new cricket balls for the upcoming season.

Brian Addy, president of Rothwell Cricket Club, comments: “We could not run our teams without the financial support of organisations like Taylor Wimpey, so we are very grateful to the homebuilder for supporting our village cricket club.”

Rothwell Cricket Club is formed of members from Rothwell and the surrounding villages, with two senior teams in the Pontefract and District Cricket League, and two junior U13 and U9 teams in the Pontefract and District Junior League.

Anne Bagshaw, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, comments: “Rothwell Cricket Club plays next to our Royds Lane Mount development, providing our residents with a lovely opportunity to get involved with a new sport, so we are very happy to offer it our support.

“We wish the club all the best in the upcoming season and hope their new cricket balls bring them luck.”

Brian concludes: “Since building work began at Royds Lane Mount we have maintained a close relationship with Taylor Wimpey, which we hope to continue into the future.

“We welcome any residents from the development looking to try their hand at cricket, and make some new friends from the village while they are here.”

For more information about the Royds Lane Mount development, a choice of two-bedroom apartments, and three to five bedroom homes in the tranquil village of Rothwell