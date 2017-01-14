Take Your Team On A Yorkshire Safari!

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is offering a unique team building experience at one of the county’s most iconic landscapes

Are you and your company looking for a unique opportunity to get together away from the workplace? Join Yorkshire Wildlife Trust for a fantastic experience in one of East Yorkshire’s most iconic landscapes!

Take your team to Spurn National Nature Reserve. Hop aboard a 4×4 adventure along the 3.5 mile peninsular to the Spurn Lighthouse. Climb the 128ft lighthouse to enjoy a near bird’s-eye view of the nature reserve and surrounding area. The island-like, coastal atmosphere at Spurn is a world away from the workplace and perfect to reinvigorate your team, build relationships and spark new ideas.

Spurn Gateway Manager Peter Waddingham said: “There is huge evidence that nature and the outdoors is a guaranteed way to improve everyone’s mental and physical health. Having a healthy workforce is essential to improve productivity.

We are really looking forward to welcoming business to the area and are confident we can help them have a fantastic time away from the workplace.”

Following your Safari your team will be given a warm welcome in the Blue Bell Café to enjoy a well earned buffet with lashings of tea, coffee and cake. For those businesses coming from outside of East Yorkshire that wish to stay over the Trust has teamed up with local accommodation providers to accommodate your needs.

There is always something to explore at Spurn. Winter provides everything from spectacular bird migration to crisp, sunny mornings. The landscape is always changing, but guaranteed to be breath taking.

Prices start at £20 per person (exc VAT) which includes refreshments on arrival and 3 hours exploring the nature reserve followed by a buffet lunch with cream scones and plenty of cake at the Blue Bell café. Minimum of 10 persons – maximum 22.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is a not-for-profit charity, all proceeds will be invested back into the Trust’s conservation work at Spurn National Nature Reserve. For more information or to book you visit you can call the Trust on 01964 650313 or email spurn@ywt.org.uk.

To find out more about Yorkshire Wildlife Trust visit their website www.ywt.org.uk Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is offering a unique team building experience at one of the county’s most iconic landscapes

Are you and your company looking for a unique opportunity to get together away from the workplace? Join Yorkshire Wildlife Trust for a fantastic experience in one of East Yorkshire’s most iconic landscapes!

Take your team to Spurn National Nature Reserve. Hop aboard a 4×4 adventure along the 3.5 mile peninsular to the Spurn Lighthouse. Climb the 128ft lighthouse to enjoy a near bird’s-eye view of the nature reserve and surrounding area. The island-like, coastal atmosphere at Spurn is a world away from the workplace and perfect to reinvigorate your team, build relationships and spark new ideas.

Spurn Gateway Manager Peter Waddingham said: “There is huge evidence that nature and the outdoors is a guaranteed way to improve everyone’s mental and physical health. Having a healthy workforce is essential to improve productivity.

We are really looking forward to welcoming business to the area and are confident we can help them have a fantastic time away from the workplace.”

Following your Safari your team will be given a warm welcome in the Blue Bell Café to enjoy a well earned buffet with lashings of tea, coffee and cake. For those businesses coming from outside of East Yorkshire that wish to stay over the Trust has teamed up with local accommodation providers to accommodate your needs.

There is always something to explore at Spurn. Winter provides everything from spectacular bird migration to crisp, sunny mornings. The landscape is always changing, but guaranteed to be breath taking.

Prices start at £20 per person (exc VAT) which includes refreshments on arrival and 3 hours exploring the nature reserve followed by a buffet lunch with cream scones and plenty of cake at the Blue Bell café. Minimum of 10 persons – maximum 22.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is a not-for-profit charity, all proceeds will be invested back into the Trust’s conservation work at Spurn National Nature Reserve. For more information or to book you visit you can call the Trust on 01964 650313 or email spurn@ywt.org.uk.

To find out more about Yorkshire Wildlife Trust visit their website www.ywt.org.uk