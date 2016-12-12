SUZUKI LAUNCHES EXTENDED SMALL CAPACITY LINEUP

Suzuki has further extended its small capacity model lineup for 2017, with four new machines unveiled at the Eicma, Milan, taking Suzuki’s total number of new models for the new year to 12.

Following the announcement of Suzuki’s flagship GSX-R1000R at Intermot, Eicma saw the Japanese manufacturer strengthen its offerings in the small capacity sector of the market, with a new V-Strom 250, GSX-S125, GSX250R, and Burgman 400 joining the newly unveiled GSX-R125 in the brand’s expanding sub-400cc range.