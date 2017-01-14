Sunday Birdwatchers Trips

The new year is often a great time to get out and about, blow away the cobwebs and walk off the excess of the Christmas period. There is nothing like a good walk in the countryside or coast, and with an abundance of wildlife in Britain it makes it even more enjoyable. We are lucky to have such a wide variety of creatures great and small around us and many people take great enjoyment from watching our feathered friends! The Sunday Birdwatchers are one such group who get together to enjoy the outdoors and share in their love of birds.

Set up approximately 40 years ago by a renowned Leeds bird expert Gerry Thrussell, the bird club has survived the test of time. Gerry wrote a column in the Yorkshire Evening Post called Birdland for 20 years. While running the bird club, he was also a serving J.P. and he inspired generations of new bird watchers imparting his knowledge always with good humour and enthusiasm.

Gerry also ran evening classes for bird watching for many years and organised birding holidays both within the U.K. and abroad. He has certainly left a lasting legacy in bird watching, but due to ill health passed on the baton to two of his “pupils” Jean Weatherill and Elizabeth Johnson. Sadly, Gerry passed away in 2013 but Jean and Elizabeth have continued Gerry’s good work with dedication. It is under their stewardship that the bird club was formally named ‘Sunday Birdwatchers.’

After six years at the helm Jean and Elizabeth have decided that the time is right to step down and “take a back seat”. Sunday Birdwatchers is now in the hands of Keith Pickles and Steve Corker, who have big shoes to fill.

The group enjoy monthly trips to various places in which to watch a wide variety of birds including both native and visiting species. Keith Pickles says “We are in the process of recruiting a few more people interested in bird watching to boost our numbers which currently vary between 28-40 per trip. It should be added that we are a friendly and helpful group who also enjoy the social side to our regular monthly trips.”

