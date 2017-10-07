STEP BACK IN TIME WITH SUE RYDER WHEATFIELDS VINTAGE FAIR

Due to popular demand, Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice Vintage Fair is back. The fair is being held once again at St Chad’s Church Centre in Headingley on 21 October from 10am to 4pm.

The Vintage Fair will bring in all kinds of stalls selling clothes, jewellery, books, toys, vinyl and so much more. Visitors will have the opportunity to book a valuation for prized antiques with the well-known auctioneer Gary Don. A vintage hair stylist will be available to coiffeur locks and a seamstress will be on site for advice and off site bookings for clothing alterations. Delicious food and drinks will be available throughout the day in the pop up vintage themed cafe. There will also be a raffle with fantastic prizes.

Kirsty Christmas, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: “Our visitors will have the chance to step back in time and peruse the wonderful array of items ranging in date from the 1920s to the 1980s. Whether you like retro, vintage or just a trip down memory lane then this is definitely the fair for you!”

Entry to the Vintage Fair is £3. All the money raised will help to fund all the specialist healthcare services provided by Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice from inpatient and day care to caring for local people in their own homes.

Kirsty added: “Come along for a great vintage themed day, enjoy the refreshments and support the work of your local hospice. We look forward to seeing you on the day!”

Booking for stallholders is now open at just £20 for a 6 ft stall.

To book and for more information, please call the Wheatfields fundraising team on

0113 278 7249 or email;

wheatfields.fundrasing@sueryder.org