SQUIRES EASTER EGG RUN – 9TH APRIL

This is the 9th Annual Charity Egg Run and it is all set to be the best yet. Starting from Squires Bike Café, LS25 5LX and travelling to Malton market square in North Yorkshire.

THIS IS AN L PLATE FRIENDLY ROUTE WITH FANCY DRESS OPTIONAL

Donations will be taken from 8am with the ride leaving Squires at 11am

A £5 charity donation is suggested with an Easter Egg donation optional and most welcome.

The charities benefiting from this spectacular event are Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Ryedale Special Families.

The Squires Egg Run is once again supported by Vale Radio who give the event much welcome air time.

This event is fully marshalled by Squires Motorcycle Marshals who are always looking to welcome like – minded new recruits. They had around 900 bikes taking part last year and are hoping to take it over the 1000 mark this year. This will make for a pretty special sight as they enter Malton. Anyone who can make it to Malton on the day will find it a fantastic experience.