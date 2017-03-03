RUN YOUR WAY TO A HEALTHIER HEART

The Great North Run is the most iconic half marathon in the world and covers 13.1 miles from the centre of Newcastle upon Tyne to the coast in South Shields – with an amazing atmosphere, it’s an event not to be missed. This year, why not set yourself the challenge of completing the famous race while raising money for Heart Research UK – a charity which has been helping hearts for 50 years.

Since 1967, they have funded £24 million of medical research across the UK and it’s thanks to work like theirs that the annual number of UK deaths from cardiovascular disease has more than halved.

Although the UK’s single biggest killer, a significant number of heart disease cases can be preventable through maintaining an active lifestyle and healthy diet. This is precisely the reason why training for an event such as the Great North Run is a great way to keep your heart healthy.

Help more people live healthier, happier, longer lives by signing up for one of Heart Research UK’s places in this year’s Great North Run. If you have been lucky enough to gain your own place on the run, you can still join the team, raise sponsorship money and run in a Heart Research UK vest. Simply fill in the form on the website and select “own place.”

By signing up to raise money for Heart Research UK you will gain support throughout your fundraising, including fundraising ideas, training and nutritional advice, a running vest and other hints and tips. As well as all this, they will help you get publicity to highlight your own personal story and advertise your fundraising to support you in raising as much money as possible.

Visit www.heartresearch.org.uk to sign up and for any questions contact Rachel by calling

0113 234 7474 or emailing;

community@heartresearch.org.uk