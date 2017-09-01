RAISES £2,000 FOR DIABETES UK

A group of runners sponsored by Wetherby Whaler has raised more than £2,000 for Diabetes UK after running 80 miles from Pudsey to Blackpool overnight.

The eight runners left the Wetherby Whaler in Pudsey at 8.30PM, arriving 12 hours later. Each of the eight ran 10 miles to complete the challenge.

It is the twentieth time the group of friends has completed the run to raise money for charity. Previous beneficiaries include Cancer Research, Wheatfields Childrens’ Hospice and Leeds General Infirmary’s Children’s Heart Surgery Fund.

Bill Taylor, a teacher, organised the run. Speaking on the day, he said: “Although the weather was terrible, we were very pleased to make it to the finish line and to have raised such a tremendous amount for Diabetes UK. We have a few other smaller events which will add to the total amount raised for the charity’s important work.

“This is our twentieth time raising money for charities with an overnight run, so it’s fantastic to have had such great support from the public and the Wetherby Whaler. The staff there gave us a fantastic send off. We’ll have to head back to the restaurant to refuel!”

Phillip Murphy, Director at Wetherby Whaler, said: “We’re always keen to support the fundraising endeavours of local people. Bill and the rest of the runners have raised an amazing amount of money over the last twenty years and should be proud of their track record.

“I hope they plan on entering the Wetherby Whaler sponsored Wetherby 10K this month and raise even more money!”