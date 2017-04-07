PURE McLAREN RACE ACADEMY AIMS TO TRANSFORM TRACK DAY REGULARS INTO RACING DRIVERS

McLaren Automotive has announced full details of the 2017 Pure McLaren programme – a series of exclusive events that bring together the most passionate McLaren owners and enthusiasts. The 2017 calendar promises exhilarating track days at some of the most iconic Grand Prix circuits across the world.

For this year, the programme of courses has increased with the introduction of several packages focusing on high performance driving with the aim of transforming those interested in entering the world of motorsport into amateur racing drivers.

Pure McLaren takes advantage of the McLaren brand’s racing know-how to develop performance driving skills in a controlled environment and at all levels of driving ability. The events are open to potential customers wanting to experience a McLaren’s full capability and for enthusiasts looking for an opportunity to get behind the wheel of a McLaren sports car. Current McLaren owners can also join the programmes with their own car or cars, driving away from the limitations of the road in an open and relaxed environment, whilst socialising with fellow owners.

Guests who want to take their driving skills to another level are encouraged to join Pure McLaren Performance Academy – a graded programme of intense one-to-one driver training. Several courses are available, which through expert tuition and integration of on-board telemetry, can take participating guests all the way up from track beginner to performance driver. There are four proficiency levels covering all aspects of track driving that are undertaken in a number of McLaren vehicles, starting from 570S Coupé for the entry-level Dynamic Principles course and culminating with a 650S Sprint for the advanced Sprint level course.

Finally, at the pinnacle of the Pure McLaren offering are two all-inclusive Race Academy courses. The initial Race Level 1 programme culminates in MSA Race License assessment and focuses on preparing the participant for their first motorsport competition. The final Race Level 2 is open to those that have already completed Level 1 and want to get their first real race experience in a familiar McLaren environment. This elite programme is enhanced with comprehensive race preparation, featuring an in-depth strategic planning session, and concludes after six official races with other participants. Upon completion of the races, it is possible to gain the signatures required to upgrade to a National A License (International D License equivalent) and start competing in motorsport events.

The 2017 season of Pure McLaren commences at Monza this month, with five further core European events scheduled across the year:

• May 4 – 7: Silverstone, UK

• June 22 – 25, Hockenheim, Germany

• July 13 – 16: Portimao, Portugal

• September 1 – 4: Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

• September 28 – October 1: Paul Ricard, France

2017 will also see three special international events taking place at the following venues:

• July 1: Goodwood Festival of Speed

• November 14 – 16: Circuit of The Americas, USA

• November 28 – 30: Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain

Prices start from £915.00 for the Owner Track Day including an open pit lane and a tuition session from a McLaren Driver Coach.

For more information on available packages, and to register your interest in any of the events above, please e-mail;

experiences@mclaren.com

or visit www.cars.mclaren.com/experiences/pure-mclaren