Poppy And Sparkle Meet Their Sponsors

Two very special guide dog puppies visited staff at Marks and Spencer stores in Leeds.

Sparkle, who is a female yellow labrador/golden retriever cross and Poppy, a golden retriever were taken to meet the staff who sponsored them at the Moortown and Owlcoates branches of Marks and Spencer in Leeds.

Sparkle, who is now 10 months old was sponsored by the staff at Marks and Spencer’s store in Moortown, Leeds. Together with their customers, the store raised over £12,000 to name two pups, through the Guide Dogs’ ‘Name a Puppy’ scheme. Another pup, Magic, has been sponsored and will be visiting the store later.

Store manager at Moortown, Calum said “Each store chooses its own charity of the year and this year we chose Guide Dogs. The money was raised by the staff in the store and from customers who put money into collecting boxes at the check outs. Marks and Spencer matched the amount raised, allowing us to name two dogs.”

Poppy, who is 5 months old is one of 5 pups sponsored by the staff at Marks and Spencer at Owlcoates, in Stanningley, who also chose Guide Dogs as their charity of the year.

Their target was £25,000 to coincide with the stores 25 year anniversary, which they have exceeded, raising £28,996 in total.

Store manager Jennifer Jordan Cassidy said “The staff really did go the extra mile to raise the money by holding in store events, and our customers contributed by donating their spare change at the Guide Dogs coin collecting boxes in store. We have also had amazing support throughout the year from Guide Dogs and are delighted to meet Poppy and her puppy walkers Peter and Brenda. At 80 years old, they have done an amazing job with Poppy who is calm and well behaved, even when everyone was fussing her.”

Through the ‘Name a Puppy’ scheme you don’t just have the opportunity to name one of their adorable pups, but for £5,000 you will also hear about their adventure as a guide dog puppy and meet the pup too.

If you are interested to find out more about Guide Dogs’ ‘Name a Puppy’ scheme, please contact us on nameapuppy@guidedogs.org.uk or call 0118 983 0190.

Website: www.guidedogs.org.uk