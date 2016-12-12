PERFECT GIFT FOR BRONTË FANS

For literary fans or those far from home/Yorkshire, what could be better than the new limited edition liqueur produced to celebrate the bicentenary of Charlotte Brontë’s birth this year?
Yorkshire-based Brontë Liqueur Company has launched Charlotte’s Reserve – a bramble and creamy caramel liqueur sweetened with wildflower honey and jasmine – to complement its existing Brontë Liqueur drink.
Handmade by local craftsmen to a secret recipe designed to evoke the rugged Yorkshire Moors, a 20cl bottle of the drink is presented in an exclusive presentation box reminiscent of an 18th century leather bound book, making it a perfect present for Brontë aficionados.
Charlotte’s Reserve retails at £19.99 and – along with the original Brontë Liqueur in a perfect stocking filler size – is available at independent retailers throughout the county or via the website www.Bronteliqueur.com so you don’t even have to hit the high street.
And you’ll be doing a good thing. A percentage of all sales of Brontë Liqueur will be donated to the Brontë Society to help ensure the enduring legacy of the Brontë family.
