NSPCC Ambassador Wayne Rooney Backs Football Abuse Hotline

England star encourages others to speak out following several football stars coming forward

Football Hotline receives over 50 calls by 10am on day of launch

NSPCC Ambassador Wayne Rooney has thrown his weight behind the new NSPCC hotline for victims of sexual abuse in football, and urged others to come forward as the NSPCC revealed that over 50 people had contacted the hotline within hours of launch.

The hotline was launched with the support of the FA, following a series of shocking revelations about sexual abuse in football.

The England and Man United star spoke out following ex-players Andy Woodward, Steve Walters, Paul Stewart and David White coming forward about abuse they suffered as young footballers.

By 10am on the day of launch the NSPCC’s new helpline had already received over 50 calls about sexual abuse in the sport.

NSPCC Ambassador, Wayne Rooney said:

“It’s awful that some of my colleagues have suffered this way whilst playing the sport that I and they love. Andy has been really brave to come forward and I would encourage anyone who has or is suffering from abuse to call the NSPCC’s new football helpline. It’s important that people know that it’s ok to speak out, there is help available and that they don’t need to suffer in silence”

The NSPCC and FA are urging players and others involved in football from grassroots to Premier League to speak up and contact the hotline to get the help and support they need.

NSPCC CEO Peter Wanless said:

“I am delighted that Wayne has backed our helpline in support of his fellow players. He’s a hero to millions, hugely admired by others at every level of the game, and I hope his words give courage to those who may be afraid of coming forward.

“We know that men are less likely to speak up about abuse, and from the response to our hotline so far it’s clear that this could be the tip of the iceberg, so we are very grateful to Wayne for lending his support.”

The new hotline is available 24 hours a day on 0800 023 2642.