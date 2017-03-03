NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH SYKES COTTAGES TO BENEFIT PDSA

Sykes Cottages has announced a new charity partnership with PDSA, the UK’s leading vet charity.

For every holiday booked via the PDSA website, the holiday cottage rental agency will donate 10% of the booking value to support PDSA’s vital work and help pets in need. This new partnership will allow animal-lovers across the UK to support the charity when booking one of over 4,000 pet friendly cottages that Sykes Cottages offer across the UK and Ireland.

PDSA provide support and free veterinary care for sick and injured pets of people in need. They have a network of 51 Pet Hospitals and 380 Pet Practices across the UK and work tirelessly to improve pet wellbeing. Last year they provided over 2.7 million veterinary treatments and helped over 470,000 pets.

Graham Donoghue, CEO at Sykes Cottages said: “As a big animal lover with several pets of my own, I’m very proud on a personal level to be partnering with PDSA. Within Sykes Cottages, we have hundreds of staff and property owners who are devoted pet owners and last year, over 71,000 pets travelled on holiday with our customers. PDSA is a cause very close to our hearts. PDSA do a tremendous amount of work to ensure the wellbeing of pets across the UK and we’re confident that our customers will be thrilled to help us support such a fantastic charity”.

Richard Hooker, Director of Veterinary Services at PDSA said: “We are delighted to be working with Sykes Cottages as it’s clear that they share our passion for animals. Pets are at the heart of our supporters’ families and many wouldn’t consider going on holiday without theirs. Thanks to our new partnership our supporters can raise funds for PDSA by simply going on holiday. We look forward to working with Sykes Cottages”.

To book your dog friendly holiday in the UK and help raise funds for PDSA visit;

www.sykescottages.co.uk/pdsa