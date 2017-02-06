NEW GUIDE TO THE BEST OF ARTISAN ON THE YORKSHIRE COAST AND NORTH YORK MOORS

A brand new guide, showcasing some of the very best artisan producers in North Yorkshire has been launched at Ampleforth Abbey, home to the production site of a range of award-winning ciders and apple products.

From fine photography to exquisitely crafted ales and chocolates, and from pure Yorkshire lavender to contemporary blown glass, the guide to the Yorkshire Coast and North York Moors Artisan Trail directs visitors to 37 of the country’s top artists, craftsmen and food and drink producers, who are all proud to call Yorkshire their home and the inspiration for their products.

Aimed primarily at visitors to the county, the Artisan Trail also offers local communities a chance to discover the many hidden artisan gems on their doorstep.

Janet Deacon, Scarborough Borough Council Tourism Manager and Welcome to Yorkshire Area Director said:

“The master artisans featured in the guide have excelled in creating a wealth and variety of internationally renowned multi-award winning products and artworks. Anyone exploring the Artisan Trail around our spectacular area will have the opportunity to see some of the artisans at work and purchase their goods from a variety of galleries, farms shops and specialist outlets.”

The guide has been developed in partnership with Ampleforth Abbey Drinks, which produces a range of hand crafted ciders and apple based drinks on site in its own cider mill, nestled within Ampleforth Abbey Orchards. Sitting on the foothills of the North York Moors, Ampleforth Abbey Orchards boast over 40 different varieties of heritage apples, populating more than 2,000 trees, which span more than seven acres.

Tim Saxby, Ampleforth Abbey’s Orchard Manager said:

“The Benedictine monks of Ampleforth Abbey have been growing apples in the Abbey Orchards for more than 200 years and the tradition continues today with our emphasis on local artisan produce of the highest quality. We are very proud to support and be part of this excellent new guide, alongside some of our area’s finest artisan producers.”

The guide is available to download from;

www.discoveryorkshirecoast.com and in leaflet form from many of the area’s tourist information points, visitor centres, attractions and accommodation providers.

For further information on Ampleforth Abbey Drinks, including a list of stockists, visit www.ampleforthabbeydrinks.org.uk