NEW GENERATION HYUNDAI i30 TOURER: ELEGANCE MEETS VERSATILITY

The new member of the i30 family maintains the timeless design of its five-door sibling, adding elegance and versatility in its body style.

“Designed, developed, tested and manufactured in Europe, the New Generation Hyundai i30 is Hyundai Motor’s DNA car in Europe,” says Thomas A. Schmid, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor Europe. “The i30 is more than just a model – it is a family of cars, consisting of four body types with unique characters united by a coherent, timeless design. With the new i30 Tourer we are now introducing the next body type, offering elegance and versatility for everyone.”

“The New Generation i30 Tourer speaks the language of the i30 family in terms of design, and it carries the new Hyundai family identity – the Cascading Grille,” explains Thomas Bürkle, Chief Designer at Hyundai Design Centre Europe. “The tapering roofline and the dynamic proportions give the Tourer an almost coupé-like silhouette. The sleek and dynamic profile is further emphasised by a rich chrome frame surrounding the side windows.”

In combination with the full-LED headlamps and the vertical LED daytime running lights, the New Generation i30 Tourer has a strong visual presence.