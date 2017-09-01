NEW BOOK SHARES ‘EASY RECIPE IDEAS FOR STUDENTS’

Aimed at helping college students learn simple meals, Naveed Ashraf’s debut book “Easy Recipe Ideas for Students” (published by AuthorHouse UK) offers recipes Ashraf believes anyone can cook.

“There are 100s and 100s of students who do not cook but buy takeaways instead,” Ashraf says, adding that the hope is that the book inspires more students to cook homemade food.

Offering eight recipes for simple meals at any time of day – breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert – Ashraf says most of the meals in “Easy Recipe Ideas for Students” can be completed in 30 minutes or less. The book includes pictures along with the recipes for making food such as pancakes, stir fry noodles, a frittata and vanilla cheesecake.

An excerpt from the pancake recipe in “Easy Recipe Ideas for Students”:

Pancake serving ideas

Drizzle some honey

Add cut fruit such as strawberry with whipped cream

Melt some chocolate and drizzle on top with a spoon

Easy Recipe Ideas for Students

By Naveed Ashraf

Is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

The Yorkshire Reporter has a copy of the book to giveaway to one lucky reader.

To enter the competition go to the competition page