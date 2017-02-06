MISSED AN EASY PUTT? OULTON HALL’S BOGOFF OFFERS CHANCE TO TRY AGAIN

Oulton Hall, in Leeds, is offering visiting golfers the opportunity to double their enjoyment with a BOGOFF offer: Buy One Get One Fourball Free.

Until March 31, golfers booking a fourball at Oulton Hall – or at any of QHotels’ golf venues across the UK – will receive a voucher entitling them to another fourball visit, with the only stipulation being it is to be used at the same property by the end of March.

The offer is sure to be a real boon for golf society organisers who are able to effectively halve their golfing costs in one fell swoop.

John Angus, QHotels’ group director of golf, explained: “This offer is just another initiative in the QHotels’ drive to get more people playing golf and getting healthier. It’s ideal for golfers because they always ‘leave some shots’ out on the course – this way they get a quick opportunity to get back out there and put it right …”

Part of the multi-award-winning QHotels group, Oulton Hall features 27 holes designed by leading golf course architect Dave Thomas and outstanding practice facilities, boasting the north of England’s leading golf performance centre.

Along with Oulton Hall’s QGolf Academy, the top venue offers a range of other facilities aimed at fine-tuning your swing, while the Claret Jug course restaurant is the ideal place to re-energise after a long day on the course. Its unique 18th century former family mansion is the perfect choice for a hotel, with landscaped gardens, sweeping spiral staircases and a state-of-the-art spa.

The multi – award – winning, four – star QHotels group offers championship-standard courses in unique resort locations including Slaley Hall – voted ‘Best Golf Hotel/Resort in the North of England’ for the third successive year in the 2017 Today’s Golfer Travel Awards and host of 18 European Tour and European Seniors Tour events – Belton Woods, Mottram Hall, and Forest Pines Hotel and Golf Resort.

To take advantage of this BOGOFF offer, visit;

www.bit.ly/QH-bogoff