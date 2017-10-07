MARIE CURIE NEEDS YOU!

Every day of your life matters, whether it’s the first or the last, and every one of us in the UK will be affected at some point by a terminal illness. Marie Curie provides the care and support that everyone deserves at the end of their life, enabling people to spend their last days in their own homes.

The charity is looking for volunteers to help at their street and supermarket collections in the run up to Christmas. Just a couple of hours collecting can raise enough to pay for a couple of hours of nursing care.

Collections are taking place all over Yorkshire, including street collections at York, Leeds, Halifax and Keighley, plus many more locations, as well as numerous collections at supermarkets across the county. Round up your friends, and spend a couple of hours helping those who really need it this Christmas!

If you’re not able to help at collections, but would still be interested in supporting Marie Curie, you could do some Festive Fundraising! With so many ideas from Christmas Jumper Days to Festive Bake Sales, there’s something for everyone to get on board with. Fundraise for Marie Curie this Christmas, and help them continue providing care and support for people with a terminal illness, and their families.

For more information on Christmas Fundraising and to sign up to a collection near you, visit www.mariecurie.org.uk or contact Jennifer Carmichael, Community

Fundraiser, on 01904 755260 or

Jennifer.carmichael@mariecurie.org.uk.