MAGGIE’S CULTURE CRAWL: TAKE A 10K WALK ON THE CULTURAL SIDE

Friday 29 September, Culture Crawl Leeds takes you on a fabulous 10k route around the city, raising money for Maggie’s Yorkshire, and uncovering history, art and culture, with exclusive night access to some amazing buildings.

Starting at Holy Trinity Church for registration and entertainment, followed by an exclusive experience at Leeds City Museum, highlighting important pieces from 540million years of history, including some unavailable to the public.

You will visit the iconic Corn Exchange, full of architectural delights and entertainment especially for you. Moving to The Tetley for a rare evening viewing of their acclaimed art gallery to enjoy alongside the history of the building itself.

Concluding at famous landmark, The Queens Hotel, oozing elegant Art Deco glamour above stairs but with hidden depths not usually accessed. Two storeys down, you will explore fascinating tunnels and hidden rooms. You may even find the answer to rumours the Queens has a door opening directly onto the River Aire, before finishing in the ‘chandelier room’ with well deserved refreshments.

Maggie’s partner first direct has registered a large team, and provided volunteers to help organise the event, which is open to corporate teams, and families or individuals.

Participants are asked for a £20 registration fee and to fundraise £80 in sponsorship for the Maggie’s Yorkshire Centre, to be built in the grounds of St James’s University Hospital. With 30,000 new diagnoses a year in Yorkshire, you will be supporting people affected by cancer across the region.

Don’t miss out sign up at: www.maggiescentres.org/ccleeds