LOCAL WRITER’S ‘HAVE ONE ON ME’ PUB SHOUT

Leeds born author Paul Carroll has found an unusual way of getting his new novel, Trouble Brewing, into readers’ hands – he’s secretly leaving copies of the novel around West Yorkshire pubs with the message ‘Read Me’ pasted on the cover. Anybody who finds the book is encouraged to take it, read it and then leave it in another location for somebody else to find.

Set in the imaginary White Rose town of Brimdale, Trouble Brewing follows disgraced celebrity chef Brian Parkin as he leads a campaign to save the Brimdale Brewery and its ‘miracle’ Brim ale from closure. This light-hearted, comic and entertaining read, full of quirky characters, twists and turns, has already been dubbed ‘Ready Steady Cook meets the Full Monty’.

Carroll has made sure he’s left copies of the book in two specific Leeds pubs that are name-checked in the novel. A major scene of Trouble Brewing is set in Whitelock’s in Briggate, while the Fountain Head on Beckett Street is the inspiration for the pub that’s at the heart of the novel. Carroll has a particular reason for being inspired by the Fountain Head – he was actually born in the Burmantofts based hostelry when his parents lived there some years ago during the time his grandfather Thomas Carroll was landlord.

As for the ‘Read Me’ idea, Carroll tips his hat to the ‘Books On the Underground’ scheme in London where new books are on left for readers to find on tube trains and at stations every day. He says, ‘It’s a great way of encouraging reading and reaching new readers. We don’t have an underground but pubs seem to me to be an even better spot to get lost in a good book. I hope other writers join me and add their works to the “liquid library”.’

If you’re not lucky enough to come across one of the free ‘Read Me’ versions of Trouble Brewing, the novel is available in both paperback and E-book formats from Amazon and usual outlets.

Yorkshire Reporter has a copy of Trouble Brewing to giveaway.

