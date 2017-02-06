LOCAL MP ENJOYS THRILLING ANNUAL CRICKET MATCH

Headingley MP Greg Mulholland joined St. Chad’s Broomfield Cricket Club for a thrilling St Chad’s Cricket Club Chair’s vs President’s 20:20 match to raise money for the local Wheatfields Hospice; an annual January event first played two years ago.

Greg joined club president Rev Tom Lusty, who captained their team, with the Chair’s side captained by Adam Williams. The match went down to the wire, with the President’s team managing a decent 109, however the Chair’s team made an incredible comeback in the last few overs, with Paul Scantlebury hitting a six on the final ball to edge past the President’s team and claim victory. Greg scored a very respectable 25 not out, including three fours.

Commenting, Greg said:

“Well done to Rev Tom Lusty and everyone involved in setting up this fantastic and exciting charity cricket match for Wheatfields Hospice. It was a brilliant day of cricket at St. Chad’s on a crisp and clear January day, and it was great to see lots of people donating food and drinks to raise money for the hospice.

“It is great that this annual event continues to raise awareness for Wheatfields. Well done to the Chair’s team – a great occasion for a great cause.”

Rev Tom Lusty added:

“I can’t believe what a fine day it was: dry, mild, sunshine and blue skies. A great day for cricket; a great day in the life of the local community. I also can’t believe we didn’t win – we had some fine players on our team.

“All credit to the opposing captain Adam who played a tactical game, saving the best batsman for the end of the match. It made for an exciting finish. We will learn from this. Thanks to all who played. Especial thanks to the Chair of the CC, Paul Berry for the challenge, and for hosting so graciously. I am already looking forward to the next one.”