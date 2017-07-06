LOCAL AUTHOR SIGNS THREE BOOK DEAL

Last April, the Yorkshire Reporter featured debut award winning Wakefield author Rachel Dove. Rachel was the winner of the Mills & Boon/Prima magazine Flirty Fiction Competition, securing a book contract with her entry, The Chic Boutique on Baker Street.

Rachel now writes full time and has since signed with Harper Collins for three further books, having had fiction published in the UK and abroad. The Flower Shop on Foxley Street is out on 26th July from ebook distributors followed by romance The Long Walk Back, in September, and a further book in 2018. All of Rachel’s books are set in Yorkshire, and she is currently working on her fifth novel.

