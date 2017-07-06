Leeds Woman Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Three Daring Challenges For Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice

A truly inspirational and brave lady, Jean Piper, has been continually raising funds for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice after her husband was cared for at the hospice, all whilst facing her own battles with cancer.

Jean’s cancer is thankfully now in remission, having been previously told she would never be cured, and at the age of 70, Jean shows no sign of slowing down. She is celebrating her 70th year by doing three daring challenges, she has already completed a Wing Walk in Selby. Next she will be abseiling 262ft down the ArcelorMittal Orbit building at the Olympic park on Aug 19th, then doing a 9 day trek in the Grand Canyon commencing on the 30th Sept, with all proceeds going to the hospice.

Jean said “Clive wanted to be at home in the end and the team at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice did everything they could to get him there. As we left to get in the ambulance to go home, the nurses lined up to say goodbye to him. Where else would you get that? We got him home where he was able to see his beloved garden one last time. I just want to raise as much as possible to help other people have the same experience of wonderful care that Clive and I had.”

She has previously completed numerous activities from walking on hot coals to more relaxing garden parties. After setting up a tribute page for her husband, Clive, every year Jean completes a skydive, ‘The Dive for Clive’ in loving memory of him.

Mary Campbell, Head of Fundraising for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice said: ‘’Big or small there are plenty of activities the public can get involved with to help the hospice whether that is through volunteering or fundraising. It’s a brilliant way to meet new people, forge friendships and give back to the community.’’

Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice has been at the heart of the community for over 40 years providing incredible hospice care to people who are dying from conditions such as cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting conditions, helping people to live their lives to their very best until they die.

If you would like to support Jean please go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jean-Piper70

Alternatively, if you would like to do your own activity please contact Mary Campbell via email at mary.campbell@sueryder.org or alternatively by phone on 0113 2033 377