The countdown is on to the star-studded Leeds Sports Awards taking place at the iconic Leeds venue first direct arena. Hosted by Tanya Arnold on Tuesday 7th March.

The awards ceremony celebrates the achievements of our top athletes, including numerous Olympians and Paralympians, coaches, volunteers and administrators at all levels professionals and amateur. The full list of finalists can be seen

at www.leedsportsawards.co.uk.

The event itself is expected to attract up to 800 people from all over the city region with the move to the new venue for the first time reflecting the strong calibre of athletes, coaches, administrators and volunteers.

You can purchase tickets now if you would like to attend the evening event, which includes a four course meal from firstdirectarena.com. Tickets can be purchased from £60pp inc VAT. There is a subsidised ticket price for people affiliated to Leeds Sports Clubs at £40 for adults and £30 for 16 year olds & under. For club athletes, request your code from your sports administrator or contact;

leedssportsawards@leeds.gov.uk.

Tickets purchased online have a booking fee attached, but tickets purchased from the box office have no booking fee. All tickets will be sent first class to purchasers nearer the event. For group bookings, please contact groupbookings@firstdirectarena.com.

If you are looking to support the awards there are still sponsorship packages available and these can be viewed at;

www.leedssportsawards.co.uk