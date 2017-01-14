Leeds Lions ‘We Enjoy Raising Money To Help Others And Have Fun Along The Way’

There are Lion Clubs everywhere in the world ‘Lions Clubs International’ – and Leeds Lions are just a small part. However, we exist to make a large difference. Our motto is We Serve. We are all volunteers and not one penny of funds raised goes into the running of our club. We enjoy raising money to help others and have fun along the way.

We would love to have more members and, if you feel able and willing to help others in our community please come along and join us.

Here are a few of the things we organised and took part in this past year.

We sent two families away on holiday to Filey. The eldest child of each of these families had received kidney transplants at the LGI and continues to receive treatment there.

Held our annual German exchange for children with disabilities. This exchange with a Lions club in Germany has been taking place for 48 years. Whilst Leeds Lions organise and pay for the trip other Lion Clubs get involved too and in 2016 Harrogate, Knaresborough, Leeds Skyrack and Otley clubs provided wonderful days out for these youngsters.

We continued to hold our Open Door Cafe every month where up to forty folk with Alzheimer’s come along to the New Headingley Club and enjoy tea, cakes and entertainment.

Our fund-raising mulled wine stall at Oakwood Farmers Market was another great success – where I as a professional singer sang Christmas Songs and Carols.

In December, The Cubs and Beavers of North Leeds kindly collected over fifty small boxes of food which we then sorted and distributed to needy causes. We owe these youngsters huge thanks as they make such a big difference to others.

The Lord Mayor Counsellor Gerry Harper attended our annual Christmas Tea Party where our 111 invited elderly or guests with disabilities were privileged to hear him sing White Christmas along with our choir, the wonderful ‘White Rosette Ladies Barbershop Chorus’. Everyone had a lovely time with a Sherry reception, sandwiches, scones, cream & jam, cakes, chocolate and enough tea to float a ship!

These are just a few of the things we do and, in amongst, we meet up for social evenings where we have fun!

