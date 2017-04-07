Leeds Hospital Heroes Announced

Giving patients, their families and the community of Leeds the opportunity to nominate a member of staff, the campaign has been extremely successful with the Trust receiving hundreds of nominations for staff across its seven hospitals.

Chief Executive, Julian Hartley said: “Leeds Teaching Hospitals’ Time to Shine Awards aim to recognise and celebrate the achievements of both clinical and support staff and provide a platform for sharing good practice. I would like to thank our patients and their families for nominating their hospital heroes; we received some really heart-warming stories. I am extremely proud of our staff whose dedication and commitment enables Leeds Teaching Hospitals to deliver patient centred services to around 1.5m patients each year.

“I’d also like to thank our event sponsor Altodigital whose support enabled us to host this prestigious event for our staff. Leeds Teaching Hospitals Charitable Foundation also supported our staff recognition programme for a second year and design and print partner FDP Group provided free web, design and print support and were responsible for the great branding and the development of an online judging platform for the awards.”

Leeds Hospital Heroes 2017 were announced at the special awards event held at the Refectory at the University of Leeds. The Twins and Multiples Midwifery Team became Hospital Heroes this year for their positive support of parents expecting multiple births, including the development of networking events and support groups for parents.

Nurse Specialist, Samantha Oakes, was awarded the Unsung Hero award for her dedication and support to both parents and staff and for her work in post-mortem support for bereaved parents. Finally, Mudassar Dad was presented with the Unsung Hero award for support staff for going beyond the call of duty in his work as a ward clerk at St James’s University Hospital.

Gavan Duffy, Group Public Sector Sales Director at Altodigital said, “We are extremely proud to support the Time to Shine Awards for the staff of Leeds Teaching Hospitals. They work incredibly hard and deserve to be recognised for the excellent work they do. Altodigital is currently providing managed print services to the Trust and supplying new state of the art printers across its sites that will save both energy and running costs.”

A special award named in memory of the late Dr Kate Granger was presented to the Breast Care Unit Team for making a positive difference to patient experience and was presented by Kate’s husband. Kate was an advocate for improving patient care and her ‘hello my name is campaign’ has become a global success!