Leeds City College Dance Group To Perform In National TourL

Leeds City College’s elite dance group, Explosive, have been accepted to perform in the UK’s acclaimed festival and tour, Breakin’ Convention.

The group of 22 students from across the college’s Creative Arts disciplines, auditioned for a place in the exclusive organisation in front of a panel of professional dancers, including Breakin’ Convention’s founder, Jonzi D.

The triumphant dance was a piece of poetry entitled ‘I will not let exam results determine my fate’, which explored the struggles faced by young people who want to prove that they can become professional dancers and performers despite parental criticisms. It was performed using a mix of contemporary and hip hop dance techniques.

Samantha Rutter, Coaching Tutor at Leeds City College, said: “I’m so proud of the team and their incredible achievement. They practised relentlessly for two full weeks and their commitment and determination paid off. It is certainly well deserved and I’m looking forward to getting back in the studio to prepare them for the tour. The hard work starts now.”

Explosive will now perform at one of the biggest venues of the tour, Salford’s Lowry Theatre in May 2017. Performance student Laeeqa Frederick, said: “We’re so thrilled to have got through and have the opportunity to perform at the festival. It really brought the team together and boosted our confidence. We’re excited for what’s coming next.”

Breakin’ Convention is an award-winning organisation that represents the origins and evolution of hip hop culture from around the world. Working with the most respected, innovative and inspirational artists, Breakin’ Convention seeks to position hip hop dance alongside more historically established art forms, through international festivals, professional development, youth projects and educational programmes.