Leeds City Academy Student Is Honoured By International Diana Award

To celebrate Princess Diana’s Birthday this 20th Anniversary year, The Diana Awards have released a Roll of Honour for 2017. The names of over 750 outstanding young people, from across the UK and the world, was announced this Summer and Mohamad Khalil from Leeds City Academy has been honoured for his bravery and citizenship in the region.

Mohamad is a Syrian refugee, forced to flee the war when he was 10 years old. He has overcome incredible adversity in his lifetime, including being shot in the thigh during an attack at his first school.

Since joining Leeds City Academy, Mohamad has learnt English and has used his experience to inspire his peers into taking action and recognising the hardship faced by refugees. He has built social action projects to show the struggles faced by children caught in war torn countries and has coordinated presentations on the issue.

Andrew Whitaker, Executive Principal of The White Rose Academies Trust, said: “I am delighted and proud of Mohamad’s prestigious commendation in The Diana Awards’ Roll of Honour. The young people of Leeds never fail to impress me with their bravery and aspiration to succeed. We are, undoubtedly, surrounded by young heroes who inspire us every day.”