LaserZone – Fun Place For All The Family

Hello readers and welcome to my monthly article. I hope you all had a good start to 2017. Recently I visited LaserZone which is an exciting indoor laser game suitable for children and adults alike!

LaserZone in Kirkstall is a brilliant activity with the family and channels your inner competitiveness. It is a 15 minute game in which you are split into 3 teams. You wear a ‘pack’ with a laser gun, the aim is to shoot the other team members and their bases in order for your team to win and for you to get a high rank. The ‘arena’ in which you play in is decorated to fit the whole laser theme with many walls and two levels to explore. A fun extra addition is the fact that there is a mini photo booth which you operate with your gun inside the arena so you can view your picture afterwards and buy a souvenir to remember your trip. The game is very tactical and fun for everyone. As well as the actual laser game there are two mini games that you can easily play before/after the match. One is a game in which you have to get to the other side of the room without touching the lasers and the other being a fun obstacle game to play with friends. Lastly LaserZone offer pre booked birthday parties to make your trip even more special and personal.

Overall LaserZone is a great place to visit for all families.

Cardigan Fields Leisure Park, Kirkstall Road, LS4 2DG.

Cardigan Fields is located on Kirkstall Road and there is plenty of FREE parking!

Open: Mon – Fri 12pm – 9pm, Sat & Sun 10am – 9pm

Web: www.laserzone.co.uk/leeds

