“Knitmas” Comes Early With Jet2.Com And Jet2citybreaks!

With not long until Christmas, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks celebrated their new Leeds Bradford to Berlin route by treating customers with personalised Christmas jumpers and a group of carol singers to serenade them before they boarded.

Customers on board the Jet2.com flight were treated to the festive fun as they started their Jet2CityBreaks trips to Berlin, which features roughly 60 Christmas Markets, many of them amongst the very best in Europe. They were surprised by Alan Halsall, who plays Coronation Street favourite Tyrone Dobbs, who presented them with specially made knitted Christmas jumpers, before a special airside performance from the carol singers rounded off the treat!

Jet2.com will now operate twice weekly flights (Monday and Friday) all year round to Berlin from Leeds Bradford Airport. Flights start at £33 per person including taxes, and Jet2CityBreaks flight and hotel packages can be booked with a low £60 per person deposit.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “With the introduction of this brand new route to Berlin from Leeds Bradford Airport, as Yorkshire’s biggest airline we are giving local customers even more choice than ever. On top of our range of fantastic destinations, we are dedicated to giving our customers memorable experiences, so what better way to start a Christmas Markets break than with their very own special Christmas jumper and carol singers to send them on their way?”

Alan Halsall said: “I’m thrilled to have helped Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks who I travel with often. I’ve had a fantastic time surprising lots of happy passengers on this first flight to Berlin and I hope these treats help make their festive breaks even more Christmassy. With Christmas jumpers and carol singers to serenade these lucky customers, I can’t wait for the big day to arrive now!”

As part of its biggest ever winter programme, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks also offers dedicated weekend Christmas market breaks to the winter wonderlands of Copenhagen and Munich in December, alongside a range of flight only and flight and hotel options to a host of other wonderful Christmas market destinations including Budapest, Prague and New York.

Later this year, the company will start operating flights to another brand new route from Leeds Bradford Airport – Grenoble, the ‘Capital of the Alps’.

Tony Hallwood, Aviation Development Director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “It’s exciting to see Jet2.com introducing Berlin to their schedules from Leeds Bradford Airport. The addition of Germany’s cosmopolitan capital is great news for leisure customers seeking a city break, especially at this time of year when the Christmas Markets give Berlin that truly festive feel. The pre-flight activities at LBA offered a fun atmosphere for passengers jetting off with a gift of a Jet2 Christmas jumper – what a great start for the route!”

For further information and to book visit;

www.jet2.com or www.jet2citybreaks.com