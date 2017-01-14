Do Just One Thing For Your Local Hospice This Year

Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice has launched a new campaign this January – ‘Just do one thing’ – to encourage people across Leeds to support its work. The campaign has been designed to offer people a number of options to suit their interests and family and work commitments.

The hospice has been at the heart of the community for over 35 years providing incredible hospice care to people who are dying from conditions such as cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting conditions. Every year Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice cares for more than 1,300 people, its community nurses provide more than 4,000 home visits and more than 500 people attend its day therapy service.

All of the care and support the hospice provides to patients, their relatives, carers and friends, is completely free of charge. This is the case whether they are caring for someone in the inpatient unit, day and outpatient services or in people’s own homes.

Hospices like Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Leeds provide free specialist care services as well as emotional support to patients and their families. However Wheatfields Hospice spends £4.4million every year to provide its specialist care services, but only 44% of the costs to run the hospice are covered by statutory funds, the rest comes from voluntary donations.

THERE ARE MANY WAYS PEOPLE CAN SUPPORT THE WORK OF THE CHARITY:

★ Take part in this year’s Leeds Largest Loser: starting on January 16th three gyms – Oulton Hall, Nuffield Health and the Village – will all be rolling out free gym membership for ten weeks to participants who sign up for Leeds Largest Loser.

★ Entry is £50.00 and participants are asked to raise £200.00 for the hospice – in return entrants receive all the advice and support they need in the ten week period including a personal trainer, advice from nutritionists and a diet plan along with the free gym membership.

★ There are still a few places available and participants can sign up until Fri 20 Jan;

★ Reach new goals, push your boundaries, come and run for us in the Leeds 10k or Leeds Half marathon;

★ Come together with a group of friends, colleagues or families and raise funds by doing what you love: hold a pub quiz, fashion show, fundraising ball. Fundraising is fun when you are doing something you love! Be at the heart of your community while supporting your local hospice;

★ Remember Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in your will, leaving an everlasting legacy for generations to come. Leaving a gift in this way to the charity is a remarkable thing to do. It helps the hospice to provide vital care and support to thousands of people and their loved ones.

For more information or sign up please contact Faye Cryer on 0113 203 338, alternatively please email her at faye.cryer@sueryder.org

If you would like to make a donation now to Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, you can make a donation online at;

www.sueryder.org/donate

or call the hospice directly on 0113 278 7249 Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice has launched a new campaign this January – ‘Just do one thing’ – to encourage people across Leeds to support its work. The campaign has been designed to offer people a number of options to suit their interests and family and work commitments.

The hospice has been at the heart of the community for over 35 years providing incredible hospice care to people who are dying from conditions such as cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting conditions. Every year Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice cares for more than 1,300 people, its community nurses provide more than 4,000 home visits and more than 500 people attend its day therapy service.

All of the care and support the hospice provides to patients, their relatives, carers and friends, is completely free of charge. This is the case whether they are caring for someone in the inpatient unit, day and outpatient services or in people’s own homes.

Hospices like Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Leeds provide free specialist care services as well as emotional support to patients and their families. However Wheatfields Hospice spends £4.4million every year to provide its specialist care services, but only 44% of the costs to run the hospice are covered by statutory funds, the rest comes from voluntary donations.

THERE ARE MANY WAYS PEOPLE CAN SUPPORT THE WORK OF THE CHARITY:

★ Take part in this year’s Leeds Largest Loser: starting on January 16th three gyms – Oulton Hall, Nuffield Health and the Village – will all be rolling out free gym membership for ten weeks to participants who sign up for Leeds Largest Loser.

★ Entry is £50.00 and participants are asked to raise £200.00 for the hospice – in return entrants receive all the advice and support they need in the ten week period including a personal trainer, advice from nutritionists and a diet plan along with the free gym membership.

★ There are still a few places available and participants can sign up until Fri 20 Jan;

★ Reach new goals, push your boundaries, come and run for us in the Leeds 10k or Leeds Half marathon;

★ Come together with a group of friends, colleagues or families and raise funds by doing what you love: hold a pub quiz, fashion show, fundraising ball. Fundraising is fun when you are doing something you love! Be at the heart of your community while supporting your local hospice;

★ Remember Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in your will, leaving an everlasting legacy for generations to come. Leaving a gift in this way to the charity is a remarkable thing to do. It helps the hospice to provide vital care and support to thousands of people and their loved ones.

For more information or sign up please contact Faye Cryer on 0113 203 338, alternatively please email her at faye.cryer@sueryder.org

If you would like to make a donation now to Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, you can make a donation online at;

www.sueryder.org/donate

or call the hospice directly on 0113 278 7249 Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice has launched a new campaign this January – ‘Just do one thing’ – to encourage people across Leeds to support its work. The campaign has been designed to offer people a number of options to suit their interests and family and work commitments.

The hospice has been at the heart of the community for over 35 years providing incredible hospice care to people who are dying from conditions such as cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting conditions. Every year Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice cares for more than 1,300 people, its community nurses provide more than 4,000 home visits and more than 500 people attend its day therapy service.

All of the care and support the hospice provides to patients, their relatives, carers and friends, is completely free of charge. This is the case whether they are caring for someone in the inpatient unit, day and outpatient services or in people’s own homes.

Hospices like Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Leeds provide free specialist care services as well as emotional support to patients and their families. However Wheatfields Hospice spends £4.4million every year to provide its specialist care services, but only 44% of the costs to run the hospice are covered by statutory funds, the rest comes from voluntary donations.

THERE ARE MANY WAYS PEOPLE CAN SUPPORT THE WORK OF THE CHARITY:

★ Take part in this year’s Leeds Largest Loser: starting on January 16th three gyms – Oulton Hall, Nuffield Health and the Village – will all be rolling out free gym membership for ten weeks to participants who sign up for Leeds Largest Loser.

★ Entry is £50.00 and participants are asked to raise £200.00 for the hospice – in return entrants receive all the advice and support they need in the ten week period including a personal trainer, advice from nutritionists and a diet plan along with the free gym membership.

★ There are still a few places available and participants can sign up until Fri 20 Jan;

★ Reach new goals, push your boundaries, come and run for us in the Leeds 10k or Leeds Half marathon;

★ Come together with a group of friends, colleagues or families and raise funds by doing what you love: hold a pub quiz, fashion show, fundraising ball. Fundraising is fun when you are doing something you love! Be at the heart of your community while supporting your local hospice;

★ Remember Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in your will, leaving an everlasting legacy for generations to come. Leaving a gift in this way to the charity is a remarkable thing to do. It helps the hospice to provide vital care and support to thousands of people and their loved ones.

For more information or sign up please contact Faye Cryer on 0113 203 338, alternatively please email her at faye.cryer@sueryder.org

If you would like to make a donation now to Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, you can make a donation online at;

www.sueryder.org/donate

or call the hospice directly on 0113 278 7249