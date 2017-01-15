Dear Gary,

We inherited this brass lamp some time ago. We love it and often use it. It would be interesting to hear what you know about it, as we are sure it is quite old. The inscription on one of the shades is Miller and Sons, 179 Picadilly.

Dear Hilary and Alan,

Thank you for your email and photo of your brass lamp. The company of Miller and Sons, based at 179 Piccadilly, London was founded prior to 1835 by two brothers, George Alexander Miller and Taverner John Miller. George was awarded a patent in 1834 for an improved arrangement of wicks in an Argand lamp and Taverner was a ship –owner and merchant who operated Messr. T.J. Miller & Son from a wharf on the Thames. Their father Charles Taverner Miller was a wax chandler who was awarded a patent in 1830 for improvements to the making and manufacturing of candles. Both companies exhibited at The Great Exhibition of 1851.

Your lamp is a Victorian patinated and parcel-gilt brass twin-light table lamp. We have seen these lamps selling recently at auction for around £300.

Dear Gary,

I am sending a picture of the Georgian Ladies Writing Desk which I inherited from a dear friend 14 years ago and I was given to understand that it was mid-18th Century. It is in beautiful condition and has a green leather top with stringing, one full width drawer at the top, 6 small side drawers and centre cupboard below with shelf and lock. All original brass fittings. I did have an estimated value at that time for Insurance purposes and wonder if I am still on track. I take great care of it and wonder if you could give me your expert opinion, please, as to its present value?

Dear Marjorie,

What a beautiful desk! It is a good size and a wonderful colour.

It is possible that the base was made later in Victorian times as Georgian desks would normally stand on 4 short shaped feet. I would need to examine the desk, particularly the linings of the drawers and the back of the desk to confirm its age.

Insurance valuations are in general put 4 – 5 times the actual sale price.

Having said that, this is a quality made desk, and although the value of this type of furniture has declined in recent years, it should sell between £1000 – 1500 subject to viewing.

Hi Gary

I am looking for some information on these two vases I have.

Dear Christine,

Thank you for your email and photos of your vases. They look to be Victorian copies of earlier Royal Worcester vases, but many copies were also made in the 1960’s when this style was popular.

Unfortunately that fashion has gone out with the younger collectors and in today’s market, they would probably sell for under £50.

Hello Gary,

I am wondering what to do with the two items shown in this email.

I have inherited the clock. It is extremely heavy and does not appear to work. It was presented to my grandfather as a Service Award by Courtaulds in 1952.

The painting is of horses trotting and was one my husband and I bought when we were in Australia in 1972. We understand the artists name is Hans Guth, who has, or had, a studio in Alice Springs.

Dear Keith and Jeanette,

The only artist we can find that fits the area and story is an artist called HENK GUTH.

In 1960 he emigrated to Melbourne, and in 1966, moved to Alice Springs, where he opened an art gallery. Gradually a museum of aboriginal culture was built up.

Many examples of his work can be found for sale on Ebay between AU$300 – 450.

He usually painted landscapes and this is unusual for him to paint horses. We cannot find another example of a horse painting. It may have been specially commissioned and would probably be worth the top end of his value. It could however be a coincidence with an artist with a similar name and would require further research to confirm.

We would need further information on the clock to give you a value. There should be a maker’s mark on the inside of it to help identify it. Unless it is by a well-known maker, it will be worth under £200. However it is a lovely item of family history to pass down.