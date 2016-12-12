Its Christmas Time

Christmas is such an exciting time. There are parties and celebrations, bright lights and Christmas trees and best of all, that all important gift that nestles underneath it, showing someone how much you really care for them.

The question is, what do I buy them?

Don’t panic – at Brown and Gold we will help make your shopping this Christmas a breeze!

Here are some Christmas ideas that may just help you……

All I want for Christmas…

For Him:

It’s finally happened. Rolex have put up their prices in the UK by 10% in November. The good news is that we haven’t! All our watches are still at their original prices and there has never been a better time to buy a preowned Rolex.

If this isn’t for him or the budget does not allow, how about a nice gold chain or signet ring?

For Her:

No matter how many times she says ‘I don’t want anything special this year, just a card will do…’, you know this is not true. Come the big day, nothing will make your partner happier than a surprise piece of jewellery or a lovely watch because she will know you think she’s worth it!

Diamonds have always been a girl’s best friend so why not treat her to something special like a pair of diamond earrings, a tennis bracelet or a new diamond or coloured stone ring. There is still time to commission a bespoke piece of jewellery that will melt her heart. It doesn’t have to cost the earth and we can use your existing gold or diamonds to remodel something she doesn’t wear or has had passed down into something she will treasure forever.

Alternatively, if she is buying you a Rolex, hadn’t you better do the same!

For The Children:

It doesn’t have to be diamond but we have a children’s range of diamond jewellery, set in silver that is just beautiful. Equally, if they are that bit older what about starting their jewellery collection with a lovely diamond pendant, fashion Fiorelli Silver or a decent watch?

We also offer Interest Free Credit and will happily do part-exchanges on pre-owned jewellery and watches.

Whatever you wish for this Christmas, visit Brown and Gold at Seacroft or Batley or Christopher Brown Jewellers in Shipley and make your Christmas shopping easy.

Brown and Gold jewellers and Seacroft and Batley and Christopher Brown Jewellers at Shipley have an amazing offer on this Christmas.

Buy 2 pieces of silver jewellery and get a 3rd piece ABSOLUTELY FREE*.

There are some stunning ranges to choose from to suit all tastes and ages. Earrings, pendants, rings and bracelets all styled out of sterling silver and set with a selection of precious stones and artistic styles. Call into your nearest store and make your shopping this Christmas as easy as 1, 2, 3!

*Terms and conditions apply. Ask instore for details.